Marjorie Taylor Greene Warns Steve Scalise of Floor Fight, “Let’s Go”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) says she’s not supporting the GOP-endorsed candidate, Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), and cites his cancer as a reason.

Greene wrote on the social media platform X: “I like Steve Scalise, and I like him so much that I want to see him defeat cancer more than sacrifice his health in the most difficult position in Congress.”

[Note: In September, Scalise returned to the U.S. Capitol for the first time since being diagnosed with a blood cancer known as multiple myeloma. He is being treated with chemotherapy.]

Greene revealed that she voted for Rep. Jim Jordan — Donald Trump‘s choice — for Speaker on a private ballot in conference and plans to vote for him again on the House floor. When and if she gets the chance — that’s Greene’s newest message: let’s go.

I’ll be voting for Jim Jordan for Speaker when we vote on the House floor.



Rep. Jordan has a concrete plan to move the Republican conference forward.



I urge my colleagues to join me in support of Jim Jordan for Speaker of the House! pic.twitter.com/eIjZgLjY1D — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) October 12, 2023

Today, Greene is urging her constituents on Capitol Hill to “stop dragging it out” and to take the voting to the floor instead of behind closed doors.

Let’s do this on the House floor instead of behind closed doors.



Stop dragging it out.



If Kevin McCarthy had to go 15 rounds then the next Speaker should be able to do the same or more if they have to.



Our job titles are REPRESENTATIVES of the American People.



Let’s go. pic.twitter.com/yc4vGY66WB — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) October 12, 2023

Note: In January 2023, after making concessions with ultraconservative Republicans including Greene, McCarthy won the Speakership after a historic five-day, 15-ballot floor fight.