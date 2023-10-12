Entertainment, TV, Celebrity, Culture

Trump “Wounds Spirit” of Israel’s Fighters, “Abets” Enemy, Says Israeli Minister

by in Daily Edition | October 12, 2023

Donald Trump

Donald Trump, photo: Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

After the horrific terrorist attacks by Hamas against Israel, Donald Trump gave a speech in Florida in which the former President praised the anti-Israel, anti-Jewish Hezbollah terrorist group as “very smart.”

Trump also — as the Western world rallied around Israel and its newly formed unified government — revisited his disappointment with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, bringing up a grudge he holds against the Israeli leader from his time as President.

Eschewing a broad worldview for the personal, Trump said Netanyahu “didn’t make me feel too good” when he allegedly took some credit for the assassination of Iranian “shadow commander” Qasem Soleimani, killed in a U.S. drone strike. Trump said Netanyahu “let us down.”

The divisive content of Trump’s speech after the Hamas attack– not least his praise for the intelligence of murderous terrorists — shocked many Americans, including former Congresswoman Liz Cheney, who wrote “Donald Trump attacks the Israeli govt and praises Hezbollah terrorists. Are Republicans really going to nominate this dangerous man to be President of the United States?”

In Israel, Trump’s audience reacted with equal disappointment and outrage according to Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi, who called Trump’s remarks “shameful” and wondered aloud how a former U.S. president “abets propaganda and disseminates things that wound the spirit of Israel’s fighters and its citizens.”

In the U.S., other Republicans joined Cheney and Democratic critics of Trump’s statements, including GOP Presidential candidates Ron DeSantis and Asa Hutchinson. Hutchinson said “Shame on you, Donald. Your constant compliments to dictators, terrorist groups, and evil-doers are beneath the office you seek and not reflective of the American character.”