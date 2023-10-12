Liz Cheney Rages As Trump Says “Smart” Terrorists Outwitted Israel

Former Congresswoman Liz Cheney has repeatedly warned that Donald Trump is a threat to American democracy, but Trump’s most recent speech — in which the former President talks about his disappointment with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli government at a time when much of the Western world is rallying around Israel — stirred Cheney to reiterate her charge of Trump’s unfitness for office. This time the charge had a more global echo.

“After Hamas slaughters hundreds of Jewish families, and Israel confronts an unprecedented security crisis,” Cheney writes, “Donald Trump attacks the Israeli govt and praises Hezbollah terrorists. Are Republicans really going to nominate this dangerous man to be President of the United States?”

Trump spoke in Florida (see below) after the attacks, saying “you know, Hezbollah is very smart. They’re all very smart. The press doesn’t like when I say it…But Hezbollah they’re very smart.” (Trump also called Israel’s Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant “this jerk.”)

President Biden campaign rep Kevin Munoz agreed with Cheney, writing: “Sickening rhetoric. Donald Trump is too dangerous to lead the United States on the world stage.”

[Hezbollah is designated a terrorist organization by the U.S. State Department. The Arab League also designates Hezbollah as a terrorist group.]

Cheney is a Republican of the old guard who finds much of the MAGA platform repugnant, especially how Trump and the movement at least tacitly condoned the January 6 insurrection and the alleged crimes committed in an attempt to retain power after the 2020 election.

For Cheney, Trump’s praising of terrorists displays a stark lack of the moral leadership qualities required in a President. Trump rival Ron DeSantis — generally in the MAGA camp — also slammed Trump’s terrorist praise.

Among Republicans who are willing, at the risk of aggravating Trump’s base, to say so, Cheney has some backers in her beliefs on the morality deficit. Republican Colorado Congressman Ken Buck said this week, addressing the GOP’s new House Speaker race between two election deniers, Congressmen Steve Scalise and Jim Jordan: “If we don’t have the moral clarity to decide whether President Biden won or not, we don’t have the moral clarity to rule.”