Megyn Kelly Drops F-Bomb on Arab College Students in U.S.

Avi Mayer, the Editor-in-Chief of The Jerusalem Post, reports that the daily newspaper has confirmed “based on verified photos of the bodies that the reports of babies being burnt and decapitated in Hamas’s assault on Kfar Aza are correct.”

Mayer personally wrote: “Anyone who questioned this should be on their knees with tears streaming down their cheeks, begging forgiveness from the parents whose children were burned alive and decapitated.”

Former Fox News star Megyn Kelly is amplifying Mayer’s message to her nearly three million followers on the social media site X by sharing the photo below, which Mayer captioned: “The death toll from the Hamas massacre is so high that Israeli cemeteries have to post electronic signs to direct mourners to the right funeral.”

Kelly is also voicing her anger toward the 31 student-led organizations on the campus of Harvard University which released a joint statement after the Hamas attack on Israel which including this opening sentence: “We, the undersigned student organizations, hold the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence.”

When Kelly learned that Harvard’s Arab Alumni Association (HAAA) — one of the 31 that signed the statement — is asking alumni to consider providing “legal counsel, healthcare, mental health support, financial aid or mentorship” to their student members whose named have been added to watchlists, “creating severe risks for their immigration status and future career prospects,” Kelly replied, “They can F off.”