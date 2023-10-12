Mary Trump: “Donald’s Grip Over The Republican Party Is Eroding Fast”

Mary Trump has been a longtime thorn in the side of her famous uncle, former President Donald Trump. Trump’s niece harbors great personal grievances against “Donald,” as she invariably calls him, once taking him to court in a case claiming he had stripped her of her rightful inheritance.

Mary lost her case, but has used the Trump name her uncle made so famous to exact a measure of revenge — becoming a successful podcaster and author whose book about her uncle called him the “most dangerous man in the world.”

Despite having lost to Donald in court, Mary now proclaims — with unbridled glee — that the man who claims he always wins is currently on a precipitous losing streak.

Not only has Donald Trump lost numerous court battles recently — he lost to E. Jean Carroll and his company has been found guilty of fraud (plus he faces 91 criminal counts in 4 separate cases) — he also has been losing politically. In a recent episode of The Endorser, starring Donald Trump, House Speaker candidate Jim Jordan won Trump’s endorsement but then quickly failed to win the essential GOP votes as Steve Scalise knocked him out.

Make no mistake.



There was one BIG loser today and it wasn’t Jim Jordan.



It was Donald.



Donald today learned once again that his endorsement means nothing – or even better—spells doom for whoever accepts it.



His grip over the Republican Party is eroding faster than his net… pic.twitter.com/6A1TyuZTlK — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) October 11, 2023

“Donald today learned once again that his endorsement means nothing – or even better—spells doom for whoever accepts it,” Mary Trump writes. “His grip over the Republican Party is eroding faster than his net worth,” she claims.

Despite trying to spin it otherwise, Trump and his much ballyhooed and sought-after endorsements have been less golden, it turns out, than his apocryphal toilet seats.

As Mary Trump points out with reference to Jordan, when it comes to picking GOP candidates who can win, Trump’s bets are doing about as well as Trump’s Atlantic City casinos.

Those faulty bets include, in 2020, endorsing himself since, despite his election denying rhetoric, more than 60 courts have upheld the election results that put Joe Biden in the Oval Office.

But is Trump’s GOP grip really eroding? Polls have him as the presumptive Republican candidate for President in 2024, with a double digit lead so big he has decided not to attend the debates with the soon-to-be also-rans in the Republican field.