Kari Lake Rages: “The Most Unhinged Man in Congress”

by in Daily Edition | October 12, 2023

Kari Lake

Kari Lake, photo: Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who lost the 2022 election to Democrat Governor Katie Hobbs, officially launched her campaign for U.S. Senate in 2024 this week.

The former TV journalist is vying for the seat currently held by Democrat-turned-Independent Kyrsten Sinema, who hasn’t yet announced if she’s running. Lake’s Democratic opponent is U.S. Marines veteran and Harvard graduate, U.S. Representative Ruben Gallego.

Gallego welcomed Lake to the race with a video (below) and the following message: “I look forward to substantive discussions on *checks notes* your plan to ban abortion without exception, your undermining of our democracy, and threats of violence. That’s why voters rejected you the first time around and we’ll do it again.”

The video captures Lake announcing, “I’m the most dangerous politician in the world.”

Lake’s Press War Room account on X replied to Gallego’s post: “‘Threats of violence.’ Utter nonsense the most unhinged man in Congress.” Note: the definition of unhinged is: “mentally unbalanced; deranged.”

In the video below, the “dangerous” politician meets the “unhinged” one in the airport.