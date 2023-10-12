Kari Lake Rages: “The Most Unhinged Man in Congress”

Former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who lost the 2022 election to Democrat Governor Katie Hobbs, officially launched her campaign for U.S. Senate in 2024 this week.

The former TV journalist is vying for the seat currently held by Democrat-turned-Independent Kyrsten Sinema, who hasn’t yet announced if she’s running. Lake’s Democratic opponent is U.S. Marines veteran and Harvard graduate, U.S. Representative Ruben Gallego.

Gallego welcomed Lake to the race with a video (below) and the following message: “I look forward to substantive discussions on *checks notes* your plan to ban abortion without exception, your undermining of our democracy, and threats of violence. That’s why voters rejected you the first time around and we’ll do it again.”

Finally, I agree with Kari Lake about one thing, she is the “most dangerous politician in the world.”



She’s a danger to your reproductive rights, a danger to our democracy, a danger to Arizona. pic.twitter.com/TsOzAnyQjM — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) October 11, 2023

The video captures Lake announcing, “I’m the most dangerous politician in the world.”

“Threats of violence.”



Utter nonsense the most unhinged man in Congress — Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) October 11, 2023

Lake’s Press War Room account on X replied to Gallego’s post: “‘Threats of violence.’ Utter nonsense the most unhinged man in Congress.” Note: the definition of unhinged is: “mentally unbalanced; deranged.”

In the video below, the “dangerous” politician meets the “unhinged” one in the airport.