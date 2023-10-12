Congressman Says US Special Forces Training Israelis To Go “House to House To Kill Terrorists”

U.S. Representative Michael McCaul (R-TX), Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, appeared on Mornings with Maria with Maria Bartiromo and warned Americans ‘to keep their eye’ on the changing ‘narrative that Hamas is the victim and not Israel.’

Bartiromo cited Senator Bernie Sanders (D-VT) — “He’s slamming Israel and the counter strike in Gaza saying it’s a serious violation of international law” — and said that President Biden “is urging Israel to follow the rules of war, whatever that means.”

McCaul responded to Bartiromo’s “rules of war” by saying “what about the rules of war with Hamas…we shouldn’t be cautioning Israel.”

[Note: The rules of war, or international humanitarian law (as it is known formally), “are a set of international rules that set out what can and cannot be done during an armed conflict.”]

McCaul revealed to Bartiromo that U.S. Special Forces are in Israel now training IDF soldiers to go “house to house” in Gaza. The mission is to rescue hostages and kill terrorists. McCaul told Bartiromo: “We’re very good at this, we did this in Iraq, we perfected it,” and cites Fallujah in 2004.

Note: Operation Phantom Fury recaptured the city of Fallujah in November 2004, and resulted in the death of over 1,350 insurgent fighters (and approximately 95 American troops) and the release of two hostages.

According to The Guardian journalist George Monbiot, the U.S. “used thermobaric weapons in its assault on Falluja, where up to 50,000 civilians remained.”