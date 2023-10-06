Entertainment, TV, Celebrity, Culture

FOLLOW ON: APPLE NEWS | GOOGLE NEWS

Kari Lake Confronts Congressman at Airport: “This Guy Wants to Destroy Our Country”

by in Daily Edition | October 6, 2023

Kari Lake

Kari Lake, photo: Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake is running for U.S. Senate in the 2024 election. At the Phoenix Sky Harbor International airport, standing outside the men’s bathroom, Lake confronted her Democratic opponent, current U.S. Congressman Ruben Gallego, after he tagged her on Twitter: “Hey Kari Lake, we’re on the same plane! Just come back from first class to coach and we can chat.”

With the Daily Caller video below, Lake reports: “Twitter troll Congressman Ruben Gallego spotted me on the same plane and trolled me to come back and talk to him. So when I got off the plane I did just that.”

While Lake and Gallego argue about border control and the strength of Arizona’s economy, more than one of the men who walk out of the bathroom, pat Lake on the shoulder. At the 1:38 mark, Lake turns to one of the men who pats her on the shoulder, points to Gallego and claims: “This man wants to destroy out country, he really does.”

After a lot interruptions between the two, Gallego suggested that they “work together,” to which Lake replied: “I’m not working together with you. I’m going to beat you.”