Kari Lake Attacks Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s Purple Wig

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) relaxed the U.S. Senate dress code last week — evidently for the benefit of casual dresser Senator John Fetterman (D-PA), who prefers to wear hoodies and shorts to work. (Some Republicans believe Schumer was also making it easier for Fetterman to send coded Communist messages to his constituents.)

Forty-six Republican senators signed a letter objecting to the change, and even some who hold no elective office are using the new dress code to attack political opponents on what they portray as a broader reduction in congressional standards.

Kari Lake, who lost the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial race to Democrat Katie Hobbs and who is about to announce a 2024 Senate run, is bringing up the dress code as a way to attack her new political rival, former Democrat turned Independent, Senator Kyrsten Sinema.

With a link to a blog article titled ‘What the Senate’s Dress Code Is Really About,’ Lake writes: “Lost in The ‘Fetterman Wants to Dress Like a Bum’ story is that Arizona has a Senator who believes it’s appropriate to conduct the people’s business looking like this.” (The post features Senator Sinema with purple hair.)

Beyond Fetterman, the shared post asserts that “to a lesser extent, the order targeted Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.), who had chaired Senate proceedings in a purple wig and zebra prints.”

Lost in The “Fetterman Wants to Dress Like a Bum” story is that Arizona has a Senator who believes it's appropriate to conduct the people's business looking like this.



“To a lesser extent, the order targeted Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.), who had chaired Senate proceedings in a… pic.twitter.com/Fxhmw732Lp — Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) October 2, 2023

Lake told The Wall Street Journal she would make her run for Senate official at a rally on October 10. If she wins the Republican primary, Lake will likely face Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), who has already announced that he’s running for the seat presently held by the wig-friendly Sinema. (The incumbent Sinema has yet to announce if she’s running again, though she is expected to run.)

I’m speaking on the Senate floor to request unanimous passage of our bill holding the Administration accountable to ensure it follows the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act as we wrote it. Tune in: https://t.co/hUG1IfXo6X — Kyrsten Sinema (@SenatorSinema) September 27, 2023

Note: As seen above, Sinema wore a dress when she spoke on the Senate floor earlier this week.