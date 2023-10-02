Entertainment, TV, Celebrity, Culture

Kari Lake Attacks Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s Purple Wig

by in Daily Edition | October 2, 2023

Kari Lake, photo: Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) relaxed the U.S. Senate dress code last week — evidently for the benefit of casual dresser Senator John Fetterman (D-PA), who prefers to wear hoodies and shorts to work. (Some Republicans believe Schumer was also making it easier for Fetterman to send coded Communist messages to his constituents.)

Forty-six Republican senators signed a letter objecting to the change, and even some who hold no elective office are using the new dress code to attack political opponents on what they portray as a broader reduction in congressional standards.

Kari Lake, who lost the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial race to Democrat Katie Hobbs and who is about to announce a 2024 Senate run, is bringing up the dress code as a way to attack her new political rival, former Democrat turned Independent, Senator Kyrsten Sinema.

With a link to a blog article titled ‘What the Senate’s Dress Code Is Really About,’ Lake writes: “Lost in The ‘Fetterman Wants to Dress Like a Bum’ story is that Arizona has a Senator who believes it’s appropriate to conduct the people’s business looking like this.” (The post features Senator Sinema with purple hair.)

Beyond Fetterman, the shared post asserts that “to a lesser extent, the order targeted Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.), who had chaired Senate proceedings in a purple wig and zebra prints.”

Lake told The Wall Street Journal she would make her run for Senate official at a rally on October 10. If she wins the Republican primary, Lake will likely face Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), who has already announced that he’s running for the seat presently held by the wig-friendly Sinema. (The incumbent Sinema has yet to announce if she’s running again, though she is expected to run.)

Note: As seen above, Sinema wore a dress when she spoke on the Senate floor earlier this week.