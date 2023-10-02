Neil Gorsuch’s Former Clerk Says “Americans Must Arm Up” Against “Violent Black Underclass”

As the former Chief Counsel for Nominations to Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Mike Davis oversaw the floor votes for 278 nominees, “including the confirmations of Justice Brett Kavanaugh and the record number of circuit judges confirmed during President Trump’s first two years in office.”

Davis, who clerked for current Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit (and again on the high court), also led the outside support team for Justice Gorsuch’s 2017 Supreme Court confirmation.

Davis currently writes the Substack Unfazed and Determined, which is described as “Fighting for the rule of law — and punching back against cancel culture, woke nonsense, and Big Tech monopolists and other corporate enablers.”

On Sunday, responding to a violent video posted on X (formerly Twitter), Davis wrote: “The violent Black underclass is a danger to America. Especially to hard-working, law-abiding Black Americans and other minorities trapped in their ghettos. We must resume the mass-incarceration of these thugs. In the meantime, Americans must arm up. These monsters will kill.”

Note: Davis also runs the organization The Article III Project (A3P), whose mission is to support “constitutionalist judges, fight radical assaults on judicial independence, oppose nominees outside of mainstream.”

On behalf of A3P, as Trump faces 91 criminal charges, Davis is currently asking for donations “to protect President Trump from reckless lawfare from Democrats,” and to gear up “to fight this brazen election interference.”