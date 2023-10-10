Israeli Ambassador Questions Elon Musk Enabling “Savages”

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, is comparing October 7 in Israel to 9/11 in the United States. Based on the number of fatalities (900 have been reported), Erdan says it is ten times worse than 9/11, as Israel’s population is 9.34 million.

To give Americans perspective, Erdan said it would be like having 20,000 Americans die. (The population of the U.S. is close to 332 million.)

Erdan argues that the owner of the social media platform X, Elon Musk, isn’t doing enough to moderate the platform during and after Hamas’s terrorist attack on Israel.

Erdan said on MSNBC today: “I can’t understand Mr. Musk and why he still allows Ahmed Haniyeh to hold his Twitter account and continue to radicalize and inspire many more radicals around the world to attack Israel, to attack the democratic world. Why would we allow these savages to use our tools against us, against our values? It is something that is really unthinkable.”

Note: Musk has recently been fighting allegations of antisemitism after a fallout with the Anti-Defamation League over the spread of antisemitic content on X.

After the Hamas attack, Musk suggested that X users follow two accounts (including War Monitor) for “real time” coverage of the war in Israel. Both accounts were subsequently outed as purveyors of disinformation.

On October 8, Musk shared a video posted by Iranian leader Ali Khamenei, in which Khamenei mischaracterized footage of concert-goers fleeing a festival Hamas attacked, taking hostages.

X added: “The Post violated the X rules. However, X has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Post to remain accessible.”

Khamenei’s official position is clear that the eradication of Israel is the actual goal, not just supporting Palestinians.



That will not happen. All that actually happens, decade after decade, is a never-ending cycle of violence and vengeance.



Stoking the fires of hatred isn’t… https://t.co/ffNuY9AgAC — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 8, 2023

Although Israel and the United States have not publicly drawn a direct line from Hamas to Iran, Erdan says “93 percent of Hamas’ terrorist budget comes from Iran.” He adds: “Iran is the head of the octopus. Hamas is just one tentacle.”

On X, Ambassador Erdan is sharing video of Hamas leaders publicly thanking Iran for its financial support and supply of weapons.