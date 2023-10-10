Kari Lake Starts With “Wealthiest 1%” Platform For Senate Run

Former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who is still contesting her 2022 election loss to Governor Katie Hobbs, is making her run for U.S. Senate official tonight.

With the photo below, Lake announced today: “TONIGHT is my HUGE announcement at Jetset Magazine in Scottsdale, AZ!”

Jetset magazine, which boasts of having a “targeted readership of the wealthiest 1%,” is circulated exclusively to private airport lounges, private yachts, and exclusive events.

One of the most famous Jetset issues featured Donald Trump on the cover (Issue 4, 2010) and included an exclusive interview (conducted by Rich Dad Poor Dad writer Robert Kiyosaki) and photos from inside Trump’s private jet.

The title of the interview was ‘Donald Trump: The Man. The Myth. The Donald.’ The first sentence reads: “Donald Trump is worth billions.”

Lake is running for the seat held by incumbent Senator Kyrsten Sinema, who left the Democratic Party last year to become an independent. If Sinema decides to run for re-election she will face Lake and Democratic Congressman Ruben Gallego.