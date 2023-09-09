Mark Cuban Schools Ramaswamy, ‘We Need Smarter Politicians’

Multimillionaire investor and Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is promoting his upcoming speech in Washington, D.C., where he promises to “directly address exactly ‘how’ we will shut down the U.S. Department of Education based on ‘existing’ legal authority.”

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban replied to Ramaswamy with a question: “So you want us to be a deadbeat country that doesn’t pay its bills or fulfill its contractual obligations committed to by the 3 letter agencies you would close and instead spend that money on hiring ten thousand+ lawyers to handle the thousands of lawsuits that will end with billions in settlements?” Cuban added, in parenthesis: “Maybe start a Dept of Lawyers?”

To emphasize his point about economic fallout, Cuban answers one lawyer in the thread by explaining: “You are an attorney. If one of your clients has a contract with a 3 letter agency , and it closed and refused to fulfill it’s obligation to your client, what would you do?”

Cuban suggests rather than eliminating a government department — which would affect hundreds if not thousands of non-government businesses — we should consider developing and implementing “a results driven plan that defines where efficiencies and improvements can be implemented that result in our country being better educated and more energy efficient at a lower cost to taxpayers?”

Cuban ends with a dig at Ramaswamy, who has never held a political office, “Unless of course you don’t believe in any of this and you are just pandering like a politician?”

When one commenter dropped in the sweeping generalization that “three letter agencies are a waste of money,” Cuban replied: “Just because he or other politicians can’t come up with solutions is no reason to shut it down. Maybe we just need smarter politicians?”

As fellow investor Susan Lassiter-Lyons replied to Cuban: “School him, Mark!”