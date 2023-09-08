Rachel Maddow Amplifies “Spicy” Fani Willis Denial

Powerful liberal influencer Rachel Maddow shared a post by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution‘s Tamar Hallerman that shouts out the “spicy response” Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis delivered to U.S. Congressman Jim Jordan. Jordan earned the backlash after pledging to investigate Willis’s office as it prosecutes former President Donald Trump and 18 alleged co-conspirators for an election theft conspiracy in Georgia.

Hallerman has a mere 40K followers on X compared to Maddow’s 10+ million followers, to whom she amplified Hallerman’s description of Willis’ “spicy” riposte.

Rep. Jordan has characterized Willis’s prosecution of Trump as a political act and also “election interference” since Trump is running for President. In an excoriating 8-page letter, Willis shoots back that Trump’s “status as a political candidate cannot make him legally immune from criminal prosecution.”

Otherwise, it follows that people who shoot up schools could afterwards run for mayor and thereby be shielded from prosecution.

[NOTE: Suspicions that have clung to Trump that part of his reason for running is the potential cover his status as a candidate might provide legally. Last month the BBC ran a headline: “Is Trump running for president mostly to avoid prison?”]

Denying everything Jordan asserts, and accusing him in turn of trying to obstruct justice and advance “outrageous misrepresentations,” Willis writes, living up to the “spicy” descriptor: “Your letter makes clear that you lack a basic understanding of the law, its practice and the ethical obligations of attorneys generally and prosecutors specifically.”

Willis also writes: “Your notion that different standards of justice should apply to a select group of people is offensive.”

To back up her assertions, Willis references source material with which Jordan might educate himself on the many matters she addresses, including the RICO book below and a video about how local Georgia programs work successfully with federal funding to help at risk children.

Willis also adds that there is a role for Congressman Jordan to play if he wants to use his power to prevent injustice. In closing Willis invites Jordan to “consider directing the USDOJ to investigate the racist threats that have come to my staff and me because of this investigation.” To make it easier for Jordan, she provides examples.