Jeb Bush Promotes Romance Novel To “Empower Women”

Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush (1999-2007) is helping to promote the new romance novel, Channeling Audrey Hepburn: The Romantic Misadventure of a Lifetime. It was written by his friend Doug MacKinnon, who says, “Real Men write Romance.”

According to Bush, MacKinnon once had the honor to work with the iconic Hollywood movie star Audrey Hepburn (Sabrina, Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Charade, My Fair Lady, Roman Holiday). Bush says of MacKinnon’s book: “He has folded her class, elegance, and kindness into a truly fun book which seeks to empower women.”

The protagonist of Channeling Audrey Hepburn is Patricia Ryan, a twentysomething “Audrey Hepburn lookalike” who leaves her dismal legal secretary position in Boston and flees to Paris and Rome, where “she shocks the European paparazzi—and a handsome law firm partner back in Boston—in the process.”

All copies sold this Friday, September 8th will benefit Doug's favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Channeling Audrey Hepburn is published by Post Hill Press, a small print and e-book publishing house that focuses on publishing conservative politics and Christian titles.

Post Hill Press is the publisher of the recently released memoir, The Gift of Failure: (And I’ll Rethink the Title If This Book Fails!) by former Fox News star Dan Bongino. And on September 26, the publisher will release Government Gangsters: The Deep State, The Truth, and the Battle For Our Democracy by former chief of staff to the U.S. Department of Defense under President Trump, Kash Patel. Government Gangsters includes a blurb from Trump, who calls the book “a brilliant roadmap” and promises “we will use this blueprint to help us take back the White House.”