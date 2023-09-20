Entertainment, TV, Celebrity, Culture

Mitch McConnell Gives Chuck Grassley, 90, A Big Kiss

by in Daily Edition | September 20, 2023

Chuck Grassley

Chuck Grassley in his 80s, photo: Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) turned 90 years old this week. His staff threw a birthday party at the office in his honor with a table full of Dairy Queen Blizzards — of three different flavors (Snickers, Peanut Butter Cup, and Oreo) — see photo below.

With the photo below, Grassley reports: “Each Monday when I go to our Leadership mtg I take a big handful of Hersey kisses from McConnell’s office So for my bday Ldr McConnell got me a giant Hershey THX MITCH.”

Back at work, Grassley is now addressing the potential shutdown of the government. He said on his local radio station KMA: “What I have found in the past is that you shut government down to get that and then you get a lot of public pressure to open up government and you don’t accomplish what you want to accomplish.” He added: “So, I would ask the people that are trying to shut down government to leverage something, give up on it–it just doesn’t work.”