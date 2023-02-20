Fox Host Says Biden Is ‘Sticking It To Putin’ in ‘Bold Move’

Fox News and Fox Business don’t often praise the 46th President of the United States, let alone in giddy terms. But Stuart Varney, the popular Fox Business personality, changed that tune after Joe Biden visited war-torn Ukraine. Varney is the host of Varney & Co., which Fox says is “the highest rated market program on television.”

Biden impressed Varney by walking the streets of Kyiv with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as air raid sirens screamed.

“President Biden makes a surprise visit to Ukraine,” Varney said on his Fox broadcast. “It was a very well-kept secret. He took a train from the Polish border to Kyiv. And even as air raid sirens were sounding, he was meeting with President Zelenskyy. And then, walking the streets in a war zone! Highly symbolic.”

“He is sticking it to Putin one year after Russia invaded,” Varney said. “What will we let them have? F-16’s? Long range missiles? President Biden has made a bold move.”

Varney then warned: “Now comes the push back.” But Varney offered an opinion too, on what the U.S. should do with the clearly brave Zelenskyy, who is “still there” despite being offered safe passage out a year ago by Western powers. Varney says: “Give him what he wants. Let Ukraine win.”

Varney is hardly a Biden cheerleader most of the time. Below he lambasts Biden for his energy policy, calling it “Biden’s mess.” So cheers from Varney are a significant victory for the president who continues to talk about bipartisanship and reaching across the aisle.