Biden Says ‘May God Grant You Peace’ As His Predecessor Fades

President Joe Biden, the nation’s second Catholic president (after John F. Kennedy), offered prayers for a Baptist predecessor of his in the Oval Office. President Jimmy Carter, 98, announced that he would enter end-of-life hospice and discontinue medical treatment, and Biden responded with warm praise and a wish for his family that Carter continue his “journey with grace and dignity.”

The current president tweeted as if speaking directly to Carter and his wife Rosalynn, saying that he and First Lady Jill Biden “admire you for the strength and humility you have shown in difficult times.”

To our friends Jimmy and Rosalynn and to their family – Jill and I are with you in prayer and send you our love.



— President Biden (@POTUS) February 19, 2023

“God grant you peace,” Biden closed his message.

Carter has been widely admired by people from all political realms for his post-presidency charitable work, especially his work with Habitat for Humanity, an Atlanta-based organization that builds shelter for the needful.

Background of Carter’s work with Habitat for Humanity: Carter’s involvement with Habitat for Humanity began in 1984, after he had served as the 39th President of the United States from 1977 to 1981. Carter was inspired to get involved with Habitat for Humanity after he and his wife Rosalynn visited a project site in New York City, where volunteers were renovating an abandoned building into affordable housing.

Carter was struck by the potential for Habitat for Humanity’s mission to provide simple, decent, and affordable housing for people in need. He became one of the organization’s most prominent and dedicated supporters, volunteering his time and resources to build homes in the United States and around the world.

Carter has personally worked on hundreds of Habitat for Humanity projects, often swinging a hammer himself to help build homes for families in need. He has also used his platform as a former president to raise awareness and support for the organization, and has traveled to countries including Haiti, Nepal, and the Philippines to help build homes and advocate for the importance of affordable housing.