Paul George Defends Russell Westbrook, Says Lakers “Not Geared For Him With the Roster”

Russell Westbrook is under too much pressure to succeed in Los Angeles — and it’s weighing on him evidently, despite his general optimism. In game 2 of this young NBA season, Westbrook failed to make a basket in 11 attempts, a poor shooting night that under other circumstance might be shaken off. But that’s just not going to be the case here. There’s too much drama around the Westbrook situ.

So what’s the problem with Westbrook and the LeBron James-led Lakers? Most people have an opinion, but there are those whose knowledge of the NBA gives their opinions legit weight. LA Clippers star Paul George says that Westbrook is a great basketball player in a system that is “not geared for him, with the roster they have.”

Paul George defended Russell Westbrook: “It’s hard when you’ve got the pressure they’re putting on him here. Quite frankly, it’s not geared for him with the roster they have… He was very easily a 30-10-10 guy when he had the keys to the team. We can’t forget about that” pic.twitter.com/s9OD2lSoWg — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) October 21, 2022

George reminds those with short memories that Westbrook was “very easily a 30-10-10 guy when he had the keys to the team.” And it wasn’t even that long ago when Westbrook was driving. Now with James and Anthony Davis in the car Westbrook isn’t even in the front seat. There’s your answer. Paul George knows.