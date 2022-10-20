DeMar DeRozan Aims at NBA Scoring Title in 14th Season, “MVP” Chants For Bulls Star

DeMar DeRozan was a nightly highlight film last year for the Chicago Bulls, as the NBA All-Star routinely and absolutely smoked teams to the tune of 27.9 point per game. It was a career high in scoring for DeRozan, a very unusual milestone for a player to reach in his 13th season in the league.

Not only that, as the season went on, the veteran DeRozan got better:

Yup, we’re talking LeBron James kind of stuff here, that rarest of players who virtually matched his early career scoring averages in his 19th season. And Kobe Bryant, even if by his 13th season Bryant’s average had dropped a bit from its earlier peak. The comparison with Bryant hits close to home for DeRozan who modeled himself after Bryant in many ways…

But one thing is certain as DeRozan begins season 14: he looks as unstoppable as ever, nabbing 37 points and nine assists on opening night — in a win over a Miami Heat team that’s expected to contend for a title. A scoring title is definitely within reach for DeRozan. And even though the Bulls were in Miami, a careful ear could hear a few “MVP” chants already.