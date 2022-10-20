New Orleans Pelicans “Best Starting Five” in The NBA, Says ESPN’s Jalen Rose

You could survey even people in Louisiana and you might not hear an assessment of the New Orleans Pelicans as rosy as you’ll hear from ESPN talking head Jalen Rose.

The former NBA All-Star Rose has seen a lot of basketball and he believes this about the Pelicans: They have “the best starting five” in the NBA. Wow.

After starting dismally last year, deflated by news that superstar Zion Williamson would miss the season, the Pelicans rallied to become the team nobody wanted to play.

They hit the playoffs despite 1-11 start and made some big noise before bowing out, serving notice to anyone paying attention that once Williamson did return — watch out.

Well, he’s back now– and the Pelicans routed Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets in the season opener 130-108 behind Williamson’s 25 points and pure joy.

But wait…Williamson wasn’t even the leading scorer. The Pelicans got 28 points future MVP candidate Brandon Ingram and 15 from Jonas Valanciunas. Rounding out Rose’s “best starting five” are All-Star CJ McCollum (21 points in 31 minutes) and Herbert Jones.

The Pelicans will be tough to beat.