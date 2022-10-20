Ja Morant’s 250-Pound NBA Enabler Steven Adams Using Russell Westbrook Method in Memphis

Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant can fly, as every NBA fan knows. But even fighter jets need to be cleared for takeoff. And the man — the giant man — running air traffic control in Memphis is the 7-foot 250-pound New Zealand native Steven Adams, dubbed by many the strongest man in the NBA.

Whenever Morant wishes to rise out of a halfcourt set, he simply summons a Steven Adams screen, and suddenly there is plenty of runway.

A Steven Adams screen is a thing. It’s unlike other screens, even if it resembles them. And Adams follows the shots. He’s got Morant’s back…

Steven Adams has been setting his unique brand of screens for flying NBA superstars for more than a decade. Hey, Adams perfected the move with another guy Morant reminds fans of at times: former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook, back when Wesbrook and Adams worked together in Oklahoma City.

And as a bonus, Adams can pass too — and with his power you can never be too far away.