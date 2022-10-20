The Rock Narrates Weird Kevin Durant ‘Black Adam’ NBA Mashup Video, “Corny”

Dwayne Johnson has a voice as strong as his biceps, and his narration is a sought after media prize. Indeed his narrative style drives the stories told in Young Rock, the fun TV series about his early life.

But the leap from there to Morgan Freeman-level voiceover godliness is a big one, and some fans think The Rock‘s participation in this latest Black Adam/Kevin Durant NBA mashup is downright “corny.”

What do you think of the Bleacher Report/NBA on TNT video, The Rock x KD Hype Tape?

KD has enough on his plate in Brooklyn (he’s playing with Ben Simmons!) without this movie-style treatment of his heroic arc — or at least that’s the opinion of some of fans. “NBA is 1990s WWE. LOL,” says one fan who would seem to agree with the corny assessment. And another was puzzled and amused: “What a weird crossover thing lmaoooo.”

Another fan reasonably asks: “They just be putting rock in everything, do y’all really like him THIS much?”