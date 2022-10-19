Jordan Poole Hits Draymond Green This Time, With A Perfect Pass for The Deuce

In a better world, this video — of Jordan Poole hitting Draymond Green (with a bounce pass) — would get as much attention as that leaked video of Green hitting Poole (with his fist). One surely is a lot prettier than the other and happily it’s the more recent footage.

One great pass is not evidence that the two men have mended their relationship, of course, but it is evidence that whatever their present personal status, Poole and Green aren’t bringing their troubles to work.

Green works hard here to set the strong screen for Poole, as he’s done so many times in the same spot for Steph Curry. And when the result is two defenders collapsing on Poole, the guard swiftly finds Green rolling to the basket (and hits him with a perfect bounce pass), a play familiar to anyone who played basketball past 4th grade.

Pure hoops by two great pure hoopers. It’s also the essence of the Warriors esprit de corps.

Superstar Warriors champ Klay Thompson addressed the Green-Poole issue saying both were critical to the Warriors identity. That team identity certainly looked undiminished by any preseason punch trauma on opening night.