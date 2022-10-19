Charles Barkley Roasts Indiana on TNT, “Why Would I Watch The Pacers?”

The inimitable Charles Barkley sat for a traditional round of Who He Play For? on TNT during the opening night of the new NBA season. It’s a game where Chuck shows off all he doesn’t know, including where certain players — hardly household names — are starting the season.

After missing the fact that not one, but two Holiday brothers — Aaron and Justin — are both playing for the Atlanta Hawks this year, Barkley moved on to more misses than the Lakers from the 3-point line.

In the middle, Barkley managed to hurl an insult at one NBA franchise — even though they haven’t played a game yet this season. The Indiana Pacers were Chuck’s target and the diss was cold.

After missing, and being informed, that James Johnson now plays for the Indiana Pacers, Barkley explained away his blank answer this way: “Why would I watch the Pacers?”