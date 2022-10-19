2paragraphs Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Kevin Durant Says He Hopes Russell Westbrook “Blocks Out The Noise” After “Toxic” Criticism

by in NBA, Sports | October 19, 2022

Russell Westbrook, photo: Erik Drost, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Kevin Durant knows the NBA scene as well as anyone, and he knows his former teammate Russell Westbrook better than most. Durant is disheartened that the criticism of Westbrook has, in his opinion, gone too far.

While he understands that criticism based on failure to meet expectations is part of the game — it happened to his Nets last year, Durant says — he thinks that now people are making Westbrook the “butt of jokes” and that it’s another sign of the toxic environment around the NBA game.

Durant hopes Westbrook just “keeps hooping” and is able to “block out the noise” — a tall order, but one an NBA star in a spotlight needs to deliver for himself. Ever the competitor, Durant does note that he hopes the Lakers play poorly against his team, but otherwise he wants Westbrook to thrive.

