Desmond Bane Lets NBA Know There Are Two Great Guards In Memphis

Memphis Grizzlies point guard (and resident acrobat) Ja Morant has a habit of making opponents fall down and fans stand up. But there is another guard wearing a Memphis Grizzlies uniform who can do the same thing — and it has Grizz fans salivating.

The powerful Desmond Bane, 24, went off for 38 points last night against the Brooklyn Nets, minting a career high by alternating between drilling threes (8-of-11) and flying by defenders off the dribble to get in the lane and finish. Bane added seven assists against a single turnover on his beautiful stat sheet.

Since Morant put up a matching 38, the dynamic backcourt was responsible for 76 points in a sizzling performance. The two — indeed, the entire Memphis team — have continually demonstrated exemplary teamwork and the camaraderie that all contenders possess.

Importantly, both Grizzlies guards also benefit from the weapon only Memphis can deliver: the Steven Adams screen. Not to mention his rebounding. The Grizzlies will be contending for the foreseeable future.