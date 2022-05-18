Shaquille O’Neal Delights Young Fan, Gives Away His Watch After Kid Sinks Amazing Bank Shot

Basketball legend and broadcasting guru Shaquille O’Neal was driving the delivery van and making the deliveries, living up to a promise he made to deliver the merchandise personally to whoever ordered the next Shaq Invicta Watch.

O’Neal, who is among the most sought-after endorsement personalities in the world, brought his customary cheer and gamesmanship to the job. But this time he lost! (Even if he wins for losing.)

After delivering the package to a seemingly stunned family, Shaq bets one of the kids with the stakes being his own watch. The kid makes an unlikely bank shot from long range and Shaq happily surrenders the timepiece.

It’s inadvertently funny when the family, at the beginning, takes delivery thanks the giant delivery man and retreats into the house, unsure how much participation is required of them. Shaq seems surprised and says, “Ok, I’ll talk to you soon.” Like Shaq is going to see these people tomorrow.

Later, when he gives the kid the watch Shaq says, “you might have to get it sized.”