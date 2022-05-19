Charles Barkley Taunts Booing Warriors Fans, “Let’s Go Mavs”

Charles Barkley‘s predictions are an entertainment property all by themselves. Perhaps because he shouts them, or guar-ON-tees them. Or probably just because he has so much fun making them.

So when Barkley picked the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 against the Golden State Warriors, it caused a bit of mayhem in San Francisco. Barkley, as he often does, lost that bet — the Warriors crushed — but not before hearing it from the gathered Golden State fans.

Barkley is a genius in the studio, where he, Shaq, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson make gold for TNT — their act is often called the best sports show on TV, and countless Emmy Awards attest.

But Barkley is maybe even better in a crowd, as you can see above. He enjoys the back and forth, and the people tend to treat him kindly even when he’s on the other side of it.

A look at the great documentary about the Dream Team will remind viewers how Barkley rambling down Las Ramblas in Barcelona in 1992 made his fame — and it was mostly unrecorded interactions with big crowds that did it.

Also, Barkley will give it back too. Something fans seem to appreciate. And yes, Shaq was the instigator here: