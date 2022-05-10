Charles Barkley Struts to Madonna in Miami Heat Drip, “Slowest Walking Ever”

In round 2 of the NBA playoffs recently, NBA Sixth Man of the Year Tyler Herro stepped into the postgame interview after a Miami Heat victory with a big gold chain, an open red shirt and matching shorts. His teammate Bam Adebayo was in the chair before Herro arrived, and he teasingly told the gathered press: “Look at Tyler outfit.”

Adebayo was giving Herro a hard time, which Herro says he takes from his teammates because “sometimes you have too.” He said it with a smile.

But while some people thought Herro’s drip was over the top, TNT star Charles Barkley came to Herro’s defense, saying “that’s not bad” and claiming that he could wear the same thing and look like a “bowl of deliciousness.”

So to just about everyone’s delight — not least his studio mates Shaq, Kenny, and Ernie — Barkley modeled Herro’s outfit — though in a much roomier size!

And the Chuckster, as Barkley is sometimes known, killed it, won it, knocked it out of the park — with Barkley’s real life acquaintance Madonna providing the soundtrack with her 1990 hit “Vogue.”

Kenny Smith said “that’s not bad on you, man, you could wear that on South Beach.”

As more than one fan pointed out, Barkley was doing some of the “slowest walking ever.” The NBA Hall of Famer may be ready for the catwalk.