Shaquille O’Neal Blasts Ben Simmons, “In The Hood, We Call This a Punk Move”

Shaquille O’Neal joined a chorus of Hall of Famers blasting Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons for his latest reversal. Basketball legend Reggie Miller made news saying Simmons has “ZERO competitive fire.”

That wasn’t all Miller said either, after Simmons, who was supposed to make his Brooklyn Nets debut in Game 4 against Boston, pulled out blaming more back pain for his continued absence. “Cmon MAN!!!” Miller wrote on Twitter.

Cmon MAN!!! Out for Game 4 when it was rumored you were going to make your debut. This dude has ZERO competitive 🔥.. As small a chance as the Nets have to come back in this series, you still have KD and Kyrie, all you need is to win ONE game and take it from there.. #ManUp pic.twitter.com/Y5smcnQkqZ — Reggie Miller (@ReggieMillerTNT) April 24, 2022

Simmons won’t step on the court to help a struggling Nets team, down 0-3, that traded James Harden for him months ago.

But Miller was hardly alone in excoriating Simmons. He wasn’t even the harshest Hall of Fame critic of Simmons’s latest switcheroo. 4x NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal said what Simmons had done by pulling out of Game 4 was a “punk move.”

Fellow Hall of Famer Charles Barkley agreed, saying “Shaq is right.”

“In the hood,” Shaq said, “we call this a punk move.”