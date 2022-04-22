Shaq Freestyles $100 Million Offer To Coach The Lakers, “This The Fee”

Hip Hop luminary Master P has offered to coach the Los Angeles Lakers, perhaps figuring that for $8 million a year or so, he can miss the playoffs just as well as the next guy. He also reportedly said he would ask Shaquille O’Neal to be his assistant coach, which is funny given Shaq’s historical reluctance to play second fiddle. (See: Shaq/Kobe.)

But O’Neal has an even better idea for Jeanie Buss and the Lakers brass looking to hire a guide for LeBron James, Anthony Davis and company. What if they decide against Master P and just go straight to Shaq for the top job?

Shaq even freestyled his offer, liking his rhyme so much that he repeated it. “I know you ain’t consider my good friend Master P / But if you want me / That is the fee.” (The fee? $25 million a year for four years.)