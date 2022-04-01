Jimmy Butler Doesn’t Look Mad In These Photos, Despite Spoelstra Tiff, Heat Rumors

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has a reputation for being cool under pressure, and also for bringing the heat to his competitive endeavors. Butler’s burning desire has long been appreciated by fans of his teams (Chicago, Minnesota, Philadelphia, Miami) but not always by his teammates. Sometimes Butler’s fire is a little hotter than the rest, and not everybody likes that raised temperature.

Last week Butler and Coach Erik Spoelstra had fiery words on the sideline during a bad Heat run, and suddenly people were talking about Butler being on his way out of Miami.

Guess who doesn’t listen to that kind of thing? Jimmy Butler. His post from yesterday shows he’s enjoying himself.

“They say it’s only worth it if you enjoy it,” Butler writes. He’s playing some dominoes with friends, it appears, enjoying a beverage, and picking up some plush toys and dolls — looks like a good life, as Butler himself attests.

The Heat rode Butler’s competitive fire to the Finals two seasons ago, and the team has an even more potent lineup now. Think Spoelstra doesn’t want Butler’s fire on the court, and you think Butler doesn’t want to play for one of the winningest coaches of all time?

It’s probably also best to keep in mind, as rumors fly, that the Heat currently occupy first place in the NBA’s Eastern Conference. You can’t go higher. For Spoelstra and Butler, winning’s the thing.