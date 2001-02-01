Nikola Jokic Winning NBA MVP Would Mark 7th Time with Back-to-Back MVPs In Past 20 Years

If you win the NBA MVP, you have a pretty good chance of winning it again. The next year. That’s what recent results have shown, with a repeat winner on the books six different times since 2002.

Last season’s NBA MVP Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic appears to be leading the campaign to repeat, though the 76ers’ Joel Embiid, the Suns’ Devin Booker, and two-time MVP winner Giannis Antetokounmpo are all giving serious chase.

Since the turn of the century, repeaters have been as common as not. LeBron James‘s sturdy dominance helps solidify the trend, as he repeated twice.

Tim Duncan (2001-02, 2002-03)

Steve Nash (2004-05, 2005-06)

LeBron James (2008-09, 2010-11)

LeBron James (2011-12, 2012-13)

Stephen Curry (2014-15, 2015-16)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (2018-19, 2019-20)

Nikola Jokic (2020-21, ?)

Jokic’s MVP level numbers this season — 26.3 ppg, 13.6 rpg, 8.0 apg — put him out in front to continue the trend. Besides, he’s getting new nicknames all the time. “Big Honey” becomes “Big Soul” below, courtesy of fellow former NBA MVP Shaquille O’Neal (1999-2000).



