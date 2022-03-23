Shaq Gives NBA MVP Nikola Jokic New Nickname, “Big Soul”

Reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic is a beautiful player to watch, playing basketball with a style all his own. A big man who passes the ball like Magic Johnson, Jokic might be on his way to a second straight NBA MVP Award this year with his Denver Nuggets in solid playoff position.

Jokic also already has nickname — Joker — and though Jokic has a terrific sense of humor, it doesn’t quite fit, except in how he clowns on players who try to guard him. Jokic is also called “Big Honey” — which is what triggered the following wonderful accident.

NBA legend — and also legendary giver of nicknames — Shaquille “Big Aristotle” O’Neal has accidentally given Jokic a nickname that may just last. See below, as Shaq respectfully and affectionately tries speaking Serbian to Jokic, a native Serb, and mistakenly calls Jokic “BIG SOUL.”

Really, that’s wonderful nickname for how Jokic generously plays the game. Shaq proves good at this nickname business even when he’s making mistakes.