Russell Westbrook: 1 Amazing Stat, 3 Things To Watch for Lakers Star

Russell Westbrook wasn’t traded, despite rumors that he would be, and so the Los Angeles Lakers’ imminent fate will depend in large part on Westbrook’s success finding chemistry with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and company.

Westbrook — king of the triple-double and recently selected one of the 75 Greatest NBA Players of All-Time — has always been a challenge to assess. One of the most dynamic players in basketball history, and one who famously gives 110% at every opportunity, Westbrook has also been faulted by some for his on-court decision-making, his un-elite shooting percentage, and the fact that Westbrook-led teams haven’t advanced deeply in the playoffs.

(Note: teams led by James Harden, Carmelo Anthony, and other superstars also haven’t lit up the playoffs — it’s a team game.)

So as the Lakers enter the late stretch of 2022, just a season removed from being crowned 2020 NBA champions in the bubble, what’s most important about the Westbrook story — which after the Ben Simmons/James Harden story is the most dramatic in the NBA?

First of all there is an amazing statistic to consider, one that catches even many NBA aficionados by surprise. In this, Westbrook’s first season with the Lakers, his shooting percentage is actually higher than it was in 2017, the year Westbrook was named NBA MVP.

Yes, entering the All-Star break, Westbrook was shooting .437, whereas he finished his MVP season with a FG% of .425. Here are the three things to watch down the stretch.

#1: Shooting Percentage: Westbrook shot 50% (13-26) from the field in the two games before the All-Star break, limiting his 3-point attempts to three per game. Any FG% above 45% will go a long way toward Lakers wins.

#2: Pace of Play: Despite not being at an early stage in his career, Westbrook is a player whose speed allows him to excel in the open court. When the Lakers play a halfcourt game, his effectiveness can be limited by his inconsistency with the jumpshot. Indicating his preferred pace, Westbrook said of the Lakers pre-All-Star outings: “We’re playing different. A lot more kick-aheads, we’re not playing it slow. The past two games we’ve played a lot faster. Our wings are running and doing a good job of cutting, including myself.”

#3: Confidence: LeBron James was said to be the source of the Westbrook trade rumors, and that perceived rift between the two stars will have to be repaired if Westbrook and the Lakers are to succeed. Westbrook needs a feeling of a greenlight to take advantage of his skill set. Yes, even NBA MVPs need the confidence of their particular value within the system to succeed.