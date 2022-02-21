Michael Jordan Hugs Starstruck Macy Gray, Signs Her NBA All-Star Basketball

Ohio native Macy Gray sang the national anthem at the 2022 NBA All-Star game held in Cleveland. See video below. LeBron James appears to enjoy her rendition.

After Macy’s performance, the singer got to meet a number of the All-Star players and asked them to sign her official NBA basketball. As seen in the video below, after Devon Booker signed Macy’s ball, he passed it to Karl-Anthony Towns and told Macy, “his is worth more than mine.” That’s debatable.

What’s not debatable is that Michael Jordan‘s signature more valuable than the two of them combined. Swipe the video above to watch Macy Gray fangirling over Michael Jordan whom she respectfully calls “Mr. Jordan.” When MJ turns and sees her, he stops and gives her a hug and says, “Macy Gray, what’s up? You doin’ good?” Macy’s fans are going wild for the star-studded encounter.