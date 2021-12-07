NBA Star Damian Lillard Gives Profanity-Tinged Proof He’s Not Aiming For Coach Chauncey Billups

Damian Lillard is aiming for the basket and for the playoffs, and not for Portland Trail Blazer’s head coach Chauncey Billups. Got it? Because the NBA rumor machine got spinning recently about Lillard’s restlessness, even unhappiness, thanks to an article in The Athletic.

Lillard, who is the top Blazer statistically and in the hearts and minds of fans, certainly isn’t happy with the Blazers record (just under .500), but there’s not a lot of evidence that he’s pointing fingers. And rumors that he’s not pleased with Coach Billups, the former Detroit Pistons star? Unsubstantiated, at least by Dame himself.

So what’s the reason for the rumors. To hear Lillard’s sharp response it’s along the lines of that the media just doesn’t like it when nothing’s stirring — or more pointedly “these mfs love drama.” Drama does sell, but it sells best when it’s true… Here’s Lillard below offering his profanity-tinged opinion that this drama is too much.

These mfs love drama too damn much. https://t.co/ej15TkAybZ — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) December 6, 2021

Dame looks happy when he’s doing his generous community outreach below — and he’s always doing it too.