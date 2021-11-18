Shaq Slams 3 Cups of Coffee and His Awesome T-Pain Dancing Goes Electric, “You Wild”

The great and marvelously entertaining 300+ pound Shaquille O’Neal has got moves — and they didn’t stop when he retired from dominating the NBA. Shaq now makes his moves mostly on stage, as a sought-after DJ, and in the boardroom, where he has become a dominant presence just like he was in the paint. As a marketer, he has his own lane that nobody can enter — Shaq is truly one of a kind.

And when he wants you do know what Forto Coffee feels like, Shaq just shows you in his electric fashion — with a little help from his funky friends.

Shaq asks: “How would you feel if you drank three cups of coffee in one shot?” Well, you might just be able to ditch your walker and get down, like the senior dude here. This rhythmic triumvirate sure makes you want to feel the way they do, right?

As one commenter says simply: “you wild.” And while Shaq slams a vanilla latte flavored Forto, there is some testimony in the comments that the chocolate flavor is also fire. The tune probably has as much to do with the moves as the caffeine — it’s T-Pain and Kehlani‘s I Like Dat, for anybody that’s been living under that famous rock!