Shaquille O’Neal Says Favorite Player Steph Curry “Playing Like The MVP,” Picks Warriors for 2022 NBA Title

NBA all-time great Shaquille O’Neal played his legendary hoops game primarily in the paint, venturing outside the restricted area only to try some free throws from time to time, with famously mixed results. So it’s interesting that Shaq’s favorite current NBA player — as he’s said many times — is Stephen Curry.

Curry makes some buckets going to the basket, for sure, but it’s his deadly long ball shooting that sets him apart. Still, what Shaq and Curry have in common is ferocious competitive drive and a will to dominate. In both cases, it’s been mission accomplished. Below Shaq says Golden State is his pick to win the NBA title because of Steph Curry’s MVP season and because they don’t even have Klay Thompson back yet. Watch out. And James Wiseman isn’t there yet either.

Kevin Durant, the other popular choice for MVP, seems to agree with Shaq. Except don’t believe it totally — KD shares that competitive drive with Steph and Shaq.