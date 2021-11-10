Naomi Osaka Returns To Tennis “Kinda Rusty But Feels Good,” NBA Coach Steve Nash Reacts

After taking a hiatus from professional tennis, Naomi Osaka announced that she’s back. With the happy photos below, she reports: “kinda rusty but feels good to be back 🎾💕 I really want to say thank you everyone for all the kind messages, I really appreciate it.” Swipe the photos to see the last image: that’s the Australian Open logo on that tennis ball.

Naomi’s fans and famous friends are going wild for the news and showering her with praise and encouragement. The US Open Instagram account replied: “things you love to see.” And NBA Hall of Famer player-turned-coach Steve Nash (Brooklyn Nets) replied with a series of flexed muscle arm emojis.

making the US Open final << making the US Open final with @SteveNash in your box pic.twitter.com/LpN1Zc5CXe — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 10, 2021

Earlier this year, Nash was sitting in Leylah Fernandez‘s box at the US Open. After beating the reigning champion Osaka, the 19-year-old Canadian Fernandez said her father used Steve Nash as an example of what it means to work hard as an athlete. See clip above.

And when not on the court, Naomi continues to promote her skincare brand KINLO (see video ad above) and model as seen below. She is the First Haitian and Japanese woman on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition.

P.S. The 2022 Australian Open is scheduled for January 17-30, 2022.