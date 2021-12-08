NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal Names Basketball GOAT — And It’s Not Who You Think

Shaquille O’Neal is promoting a film he executive produced about “the GOAT you never heard of” in basketball — and there is nobody like Shaq when it comes to promotion. So it won’t be long till everybody who loves hoops has heard of the great Lusia Harris, Shaq’s GOAT and a woman who’s earned mention among the Jordan, Chamberlain, and James names who tend to dominate the GOAT talk these days!

Harris was the first woman ever to be drafted by an NBA team — yup, in the late 70s the New Orleans Jazz (later moved to Utah, as you know) spent a late round draft pick on the remarkable Lusia Harris of the Delta State University Lady Statesmen. The six-foot-three-inch Lucy — as she was known when she wasn’t simply called the Queen of Basketball — said at the time “I knew I wouldn’t make the team” but hey, she had her national championships and her silver medal from the 1976 Olympics as consolation. Oh yeah, and being inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame, escorted by Oscar Robertson.

Shaq produced a film that shows the still winning Harris (and her smile) delivering a personality that’s clearly as big as her presence in the paint once was. Shaq says: “the GOAT you never heard of. Lucy Harris. So proud to Executive Produce THE QUEEN OF BASKETBALL.” Lusia’s 62 followers on Instagram are about to get some company.

You’ve got to watch the whole story though, because as with everyone else’s story, there are very tough circumstances on Lucy’s path– along with all the glory.

Here’s the film, by Ben Proudfoot:

More great pics here:

One can easily see where if there’s no Lucy, there might be no amazing Zaila Avant-Garde!