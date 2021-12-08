Magic Johnson Shouts Out Basketball’s “Greatest Winner of All-Time” After ‘GOATS Don’t Dance’ Comment

Magic Johnson had a pretty good teammate back when he was collecting all the championship hardware during his magical Showtime Lakers run. Well, Magic had a lot of good — hey, great! — teammates: Michael Cooper and James Worthy spring to mind as quickly as those two men sprung from the hardwood in their heydays.

But Magic recently put to rest any stray speculation about who “basketball’s greatest winner of all-time” is. “Combining high school, college, and professional” that would be the one and only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, still the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, too.

Kareem has been in the news lately for taking currently Lakers superstar LeBron James to task for an on-court celebration many took exception with. (James was fined by the NBA for his celebratory dance.) After praising LeBron as both a player and a citizen, Kareem noted that in this particular instance, King James didn’t rise to the occasion, but rather sunk below his own very high standards for exemplary conduct.

Everybody has a bad moment, but as Kareem said “GOATS don’t dance.” At least not like this, behavior which Kareem called “childish.” And if you listen to Magic Johnson, it’s very clear Kareem should know all about what GOATS do.