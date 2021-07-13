‘Space Jam’ Star Stuns In Bikinis, Gives LeBron James “The Business”

NBA legend Michael Jordan starred in the original Warner Bros. movie Space Jam (1996). The highly anticipated live-action/animated sequel, Space Jam: A New Legacy, stars NBA powerhouse LeBron James. In the sequel, a number of female voices will be heard including 3-time WNBA champion Diana Taurasi aka White Mamba, a member of Space Jam’s Goon Squad. The late Kobe Bryant (aka the Black Mamba) gave her the nickname.

While Diana provided the voice of White Mamba for Space Jam, her animated movement is provided by Nicole Kornet.

Nicole reports: “I had the time of my life playing @dianataurasi’s character in @spacejammovie. Waking up at 5am for three months to give @kingjames the business was a true pleasure… here’s a first look at the terrifying, yet, dare I say sexy(??) White Mamba.”

The 6’1″ blond is a former UCLA and Oklahoma basketball star, and daughter of retired NBA player Frank Kornet (Milwaukee Bucks). Fun fact: Nicole’s 7’2” brother Luke Kornet, who played college basketball at Vanderbilt, is currently with the Boston Celtics.

When not on the court, Nicole enjoys the great outdoors and sometimes in a bikini as seen in the stunning photos above and below.

Nicole had the pleasure of knowing Kobe Bryant, too.