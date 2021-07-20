NBA Star Chris Paul’s Gorgeous Wife Stuns In Bikini Pics, “A Pop of Color”

While NBA star Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns is playing for the NBA Championship title and ring, his gorgeous wife of 9 years and former Wake Forest college sweetheart Jada Paul is cheering him on. And when not focused on basketball, Jada enjoys the great outdoors and often in a bikini as seen in the stunning photos below.

When Jada posted the bikini pic below, taken by husband CP3, she captioned it: “A pop of color while trying to get some color!” One fan replied: “Loving the pigtails!!!” Another chimed in: “yes to the natural hair and Afro puffs.” Another fan cleverly wrote: “suns out, buns out.“

Jada also enjoys dressing up in casual chic ensembles as seen in the photos below.

That bright yellow set above is by ALO Yoga. The crop top is called “Bae Hoodie.” And those purple bandana print pants below are by Melody Ehsani.

P.S. Game 6 of the 2021 NBA Finals will be broadcast live from Fiserv Forum on Tuesday, July 20 at 9 pm on ABC.