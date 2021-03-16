NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell Hires Dwyane Wade’s Stylist

When NBA professional basketball player Donovan Mitchell showed up at the All-Star game, the 6’1″ guard looked like a professional model, thanks in part to celebrity stylist Calyann Barnett.

That blue coat (above) is by NYC designer Todd Snyder.

Jazz Gear

Calyann also works with retired NBA legend Dwyane Wade.

In the post below, she gave the former Miami Heat, 2x NBA Champion a birthday shout-out and wrote: “He shows up to your baby shower and lets you bring your kids to work. He keeps you working while he is working. He keeps you working when he retires. He keeps you working in a pandemic because he never stops working.”

Wade replied: “Don’t make me (cry)” with a crying emoji.

P.S. Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz face the Celtics in Boston on Tuesday, March 16 at 7:30 pm on TNT.