Pricetitution: What Happened To Game After $100,000 Shark Tank Deal

Pricetitution is an adult party game based on the notion that everyone has their price. Armed with a box of 160 Price Tag cards, each player guesses how much it would take for a fellow friend or family member to do a crazy thing (or at least something they normally wouldn’t do). The founder of Pricetitution, former adman Dan Killian of Chicago, pitched his fun business on Season 10 of Shark Tank.

He went into the Tank seeking an investment of $100,000 in exchange for 20 percent equity. He left with a deal with guest Shark Rohan Oza and Lori Greiner: $100,000 for 40 percent.

After the episode originally aired in April 2019, Pricetitution continues to get 5-star reviews on Amazon and the company just celebrated its five-year anniversary in 2020.

Killian also got to be a part of Lori Greiner’s recent celebration (above): she hit $1 billion in sales amongst all her Shark Tank entrepreneurs.

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC, right before 20/20 at 9 pm.