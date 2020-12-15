Steph Curry’s Sister, Damion Lee’s Wife Flaunts Amazing Bikini on Yacht, “High Fashion”

NBA fans are excited about the preseason game between the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center. But the Curry family in particular are pumped. NBA champion Steph Curry is playing with his 6’5″ brother-in-law Damion Lee. Damion, who played college basketball at Drexel, married Steph and Seth Curry‘s sister Sydel Curry in 2018. She documented her search for a wedding dress on the reality show Say Yes to the Dress.

When not on the court, Damion spends time with his wife of two years who looks amazing in a bikini as seen in the gorgeous photos above and below. The leopard-print bikini pics and video were taken in Cabo. That song you hear is “High Fashion” by Roddy Ricch featuring Mustard.

She captioned the bright pink bikini pic below: “YoungDelly has entered the chat.”

P.S. The Golden State vs Sacramento game will broadcast live on Tuesday, December 15 at 10 pm on TNT.