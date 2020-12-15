Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Steph Curry’s Sister, Damion Lee’s Wife Flaunts Amazing Bikini on Yacht, “High Fashion”

Steph Curry, photo: Keith Allison [CC BY-SA 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons

NBA fans are excited about the preseason game between the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center. But the Curry family in particular are pumped. NBA champion Steph Curry is playing with his 6’5″ brother-in-law Damion Lee. Damion, who played college basketball at Drexel, married Steph and Seth Curry‘s sister Sydel Curry in 2018. She documented her search for a wedding dress on the reality show Say Yes to the Dress.

When not on the court, Damion spends time with his wife of two years who looks amazing in a bikini as seen in the gorgeous photos above and below. The leopard-print bikini pics and video were taken in Cabo. That song you hear is “High Fashion” by Roddy Ricch featuring Mustard.

She captioned the bright pink bikini pic below: “YoungDelly has entered the chat.”

P.S. The Golden State vs Sacramento game will broadcast live on Tuesday, December 15 at 10 pm on TNT.

