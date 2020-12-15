Sacramento Kings Rookie Kyle Guy’s Wife Flaunts Gorgeous Bikini Pics

Kyle Guy is the 23-year-old NBA rookie with the Sacramento Kings who played college basketball at the University of Virginia (UVA). In the 2019 NCAA Tournament, he helped the Cavaliers win the title – a first for the school. (Last time Virginia made it to the Final Four was in 1984.) Guy was named the 2019 tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

Later that year, Guy was selected by the New York Knicks in the 2019 NBA Draft before being traded to Sacramento. Also that year, Guy married his middle school sweetheart Lex (who graduated from DePauw in 2019), who looks amazing in a bikini as seen in the gorgeous photos below.

The Golden State Warriors vs. Sacrament Kings preseason game will broadcast live on Tuesday, December 15 at 10 pm on TNT.