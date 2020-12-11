Peekaboo “Veggies” Ice Cream Founder Shines Bright on Shark Tank

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, entrepreneur and mother of three Jessica Levison Surfside, Florida pitches her ice cream company Peekaboo. Wearing a cheerful yellow spaghetti strap sundress with a pair of strappy high heels, Jessica shines bright in the Tank as she presents her organic ice cream to the Sharks.

Jessica Levison of Peekaboo on Shark Tank (ABC/Eric McCandless)

She asks the Sharks — Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, and Robert Herjavec — to guess what the hidden ingredient is in each of the five flavor samples.

Spoiler alert: Peekaboo promises “veggies in every bite” even though you can’t see them or taste them. It’s made with young fussy eaters in mind!

Note: The Peekaboo cookie dough flavor (below) includes hidden zucchini!

Jessica has a good chance at striking a deal knowing that Mark Cuban recently invested $180,000 in Coconut Girl Paleo Ice Cream, and Lori Greiner recently invested $125,000 in Frozen Farmer, homemade ice cream and sorbet made with ingredients from the founder’s family farm.

